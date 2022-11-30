Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Nov 30)

Christopher Dean Pruett

Paris Police arrested Christopher Dean Pruett, 49, of Paris, on a Wood County felony probation violation warrant. Pruett is currently on probation for possessing a controlled substance conviction, and they transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Floria Jean Tryon

Tuesday at 12:12, officers arrested Floria Jean Tryon, 46, of Paris, in the 4300 block of Bonham on a probation violation warrant of an assault on a Police Officer conviction. They placed Tryon in the Lamar County Jail.

Larry Junior Turner

During a traffic stop in the 1900 block of Lamar Ave Tuesday afternoon, a passenger, Larry Junior Turner, 37, of Paris, had possession of methamphetamine. Officers transported Turner to the Lamar County Jail.

Christopher Jack Ballard

Paris Police stopped a vehicle for speeding at 1:12 Wednesday morning in the 1000 block of NW 7th St. A passenger, Christopher Jack Ballard, 17, of Paris, had an outstanding parole violation warrant. In addition, Ballard had possession of methamphetamine and marijuana. Officers placed Ballard in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 80 calls for service and arrested seven people on Tuesday (Nov 29).