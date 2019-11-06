Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Nov 6)

DustinWayneMackey|DavidWayne Green

Paris Police had their hands full on a criminal trespass call in the 3700-block of NE Loop 286 Tuesday at 9:11 am. Reportedly, there were four men in the room where officers were looking for Dustin Wayne Mackey, 28, of Honey Grove, for an outstanding parole violation warrant. Then they spotted illegal narcotics on a table. Mackey tried to run out the door, but they stopped him until he crawled out of the patrol car window, and officers had to capture him the second time. No one claimed ownership of the marijuana, so they arrested David Wayne Green and Eric Dewayne Dillard, both 39, and Joshua Allen Campbell, 17, all of Paris. They added Mackey with possession of a firearm by a felon and escape while arrested. Campbell gave the officers a false name because he had two outstanding bond surrender warrants out of Lamar County. All four ended up in Lamar County Jail.

Officers responded to forgery in the 3500-block of Lamar Tuesday morning at 10:48. Reportedly, someone made a large purchase the day before and paid for the items with four counterfeit $100s and a $50 bill. The investigation continues.

Darrell Lynn Hulen

Officers responded to an assault in the 3500-block of NE Loop 286 at 7:43 pm Tuesday. Allegedly, a 49-year-old male had assaulted his 50-year-old wife and refused to allow her to summon help or leave. The suspect fled the scene, and the victim called to report the assault. Later, the suspect returned and assaulted the victim again. Officers arrested Darrell Lynn Hulen, of Paris, and charged him with family violence assault with a previous conviction, unlawful restraint, and interfering with an emergency request for assistance.

A customer attempted to use a fake $100 bill in an attempt to purchase goods in the 2000-block of Bonham Tuesday evening at 8:37. The suspect advised officers that he received the money as payment for doing tree work at a residence in southeast Paris earlier in the day. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 78 calls for service and arrested nine people on Tuesday (Nov 5).