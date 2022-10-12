Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Oct 12)

There will be limited access to the Paris Police Department on Wednesday, Oct 12, while Drake Construction removes the surface and adds new asphalt in the parking lot. The driveway will have limited access during the milling process. If you must enter the driveway, please enter safely and slowly, and obey the signs. You can park on the grass lawn in front of the building. If you require special assistance from the yard to the building, please call 903-784-6688 or 737-4114. Employees must park on the front lawn or in the parking lot east of the police department. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Paris Police responded to an assault and met with the victim in the 600-block of Bonham Tuesday evening at 6:55. The victim reported that a known person had been threatening him and, at one point in the recent past, had stolen money from him. The victim said that the suspect continued the threats. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 73 calls for service, with no arrests on Tuesday (Oct 11).