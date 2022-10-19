Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Oct 19)

Tuesday at 10:58 am, Paris Police worked on a possible burglary of a habitation occurring in the 1800-block of Cedar. The suspects had left the area, and the reporting person had lost sight of them. The suspects had pulled a window unit out of a back window, entered the residence, opened several drawers, took two “shot size” bottles of peanut butter whiskey valued at two dollars, replaced the window unit backward in the window, and fled the scene. The reporting person provided descriptions of the suspects as the officer lifted fingerprints to assist with the investigation.

On Tuesday afternoon at 1:25, Paris Police took a report of Forgery that occurred on Oct. 8 in the 3500-block of North Main. The suspect purchased nearly $500 worth of tools with a check belonging to a construction company in Bogata. The company’s bank returned it to them as Forged. The incident is under investigation.

The Paris Police Department responded to 90 calls for service and arrested three people on Tuesday (Oct. 18).

