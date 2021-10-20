Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Oct 20)

Joy Beth Enloe

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 100-block of Price Circle for a traffic violation at 11:21 Tuesday morning. The driver, Joy Beth Enloe, 45, of Paris, had several outstanding traffic warrants. During the arrest, she also had less than a gram of methamphetamine. Officers charged her with possession of a controlled substance, and she is awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail.

Jeremy Lynn Smith

Officers arrested Jeremy Lynn Smith, 42, of Paris, at the Lamar County Probation Office on a felony motion to revoke a probation warrant at 1:28 Tuesday afternoon. Smith is currently on probation for a possession of a controlled substance conviction. They placed him in the Lamar County Jail.

Danny Ray Ellis

At 9:08 Tuesday night, Danny Ray Ellis, 35, of Paris, was located in the 1800-block of Bonham St. Ellis was known to have several outstanding felony probation warrants for his arrest. Officers arrested Ellis and placed him in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 86 calls for service and arrested four people on Tuesday (Oct 19).