Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Oct 24)

3 hours ago

Edwin Alexander Lobos

Edwin Alexander Lobos, 47, of Maricopa County, Arizona, was arrested in the 3200-block of FM 137 Tuesday afternoon on a felony probation warrant out of Arizona. Lobos was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police worked a burglary of a residence Tuesday morning around 7:00 in the 700-block of S. Main. Reportedly, the victim is in the process of moving and had not removed all of their personal belongings from the apartment. While away, unknown suspects pried the front door open and rummaged through what remained inside. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 86 calls for service and arrested five people on Tuesday (Oct 23).

