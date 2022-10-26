Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Oct 26)

There was a theft in the 3500-block of NE Loop 286 in Paris at 8:21 Wednesday morning. Two victims reported that someone had stolen two firearms from the room they had lived in since September and had not noticed any forced entry. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to a vehicle burglary in the 3000-block of Aikin Dr. at 1:09 Wednesday afternoon. Someone had stolen a pistol out of their unlocked vehicle during the night. The investigation continues.

Meaudda Shantrel Symone Jackson

There was a theft in the 3500-block of Lamar Ave. Wednesday evening at 6:45. Reportedly, a black female wearing all black had stolen items from one store and was walking south on the sidewalk. Officers identified the female as Meaudda Shantrel Symone Jackson, 32, of Norman, Oklahoma, who had possession of stolen items from another store. She had abandoned the original stolen items at the second store. Jackson was arrested and charged with theft of over $100 but less than $750. During the arrest, officers found that Jackson had at least two convictions for robbery, so they enhanced the charge to a felony and transferred her to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 71 calls for service and arrested one person on Wednesday (Oct 25).