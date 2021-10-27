Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Oct 27)

Anna Cerelle Wells

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 4900-block of SE Loop 286 at 10:24 Tuesday night for a defective tail light. During the stop, the passenger, Anna Cerelle Wells, 34, of Lamar County, had methamphetamine and a pistol. Officers arrested Wells, charged her with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon, and transferred her to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to vehicle theft in the 900-block of N. Main at 12:54 Tuesday night. The owner said it was at a repair shop, and someone had taken it from the business. The vehicle was stolen sometime between 9:15 pm and 11:30 pm last Monday. Police found it later abandoned in Sherman, and the investigation continues.

At 1:53 Tuesday afternoon, Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 1700-block of Fairfax St. A 53-year-old victim reported that his mother and her boyfriend came to the house and took his daughter. As they left, the boyfriend pointed a pistol at him and threatened him. The mother “lunged” the vehicle at the victim as if attempting to run over him before leaving the premises. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 91 calls for service and arrested two people on Tuesday (Oct 26).