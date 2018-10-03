Hess Lawn Mower Header
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Oct 3)

2 hours ago

Paris Police responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 2400-block of N. Main just after 12:30 Tuesday afternoon. A motorcycle, ridden by a 26-year-old male, was traveling southbound when a 2006 Hyundai pulled out from a private drive into its path. The rider of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released. The 27-year-old driver of the vehicle was not injured but was cited for failure to yield right of way from a private drive.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a habitation Tuesday evening and met with the victim who advised that someone had pried the front door of his house open and had taken six dogs. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to 60 calls for service and arrested two people on Tuesday (Oct 2).

 

