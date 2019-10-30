Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Oct 30)

Cassandra Leigh Walker

Officers arrested Cassandra Leigh Walker, 26, of Paris, in the 600-block of Bonham Tuesday morning at 11:21. Police were dispatched to a theft at that location and found the suspect, Walker, had an outstanding felony warrant charging her with credit or debit card abuse. The charge stemmed from a report in August where Walker had used the card in the 1900-block of Lamar Ave. She is in Lamar County Jail.

At 9:38 am on Tuesday, Paris Police responded to fraud in the 2100-block of Church. Reportedly, an employee had used a company credit card to make personal purchases. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to another fraud call in the 300-block of Lamar Ave. Tuesday afternoon at 1:54. Reportedly, someone had used the victim’s account to make online payments. The fraud took more than $3000 out of the victim’s account. The investigation continues.

A victim reported another fraud to the Paris Police Department on Tuesday afternoon at 3:02. The victim advised that back in June, their business was contacted by telephone to participate in a school fundraiser to help support the athletic program. The unknown company drafted the amount out of the business account. Since that time, there have been at least three other withdrawals from the account totaling $897.00 without the victim’s consent. The incident is under investigation.

Martin Ray Vaught

Paris Police arrested Martin Ray Vaught, 72, of Paris, in the 800-block of NE 12th St at 7:41 pm on Tuesday. Vaught had an outstanding warrant out of Red River County Sheriff’s Office that charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Officers transferred Vaught to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 82 calls for service and arrested five people on Tuesday (Oct 29).