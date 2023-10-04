Paris Police Report For Wednesday, October 4

Monica Monique Armstrong

A disturbance occurred in the 1700 block of Hubbard Tuesday afternoon at 2:47. The caller advised that a spouse had thrown knives and had cut the victim on the arm. Officers determined that the victim and the suspect, identified as Monica Monique Armstrong, had been in an altercation. During the incident, Armstrong had thrown a knife, scissors, and other items at the victim. Due to fear of further violence, they arrested Armstrong for Aggravated Assault on a Family Member with a Deadly Weapon. Officers transported her to Lamar County Jail.

Kerry Rollerson

On Tuesday night at 10:27, officers responded to W. Washington regarding Kerry Rollerson beating on the door and threatening to “Shoot up” the apartment. This reference usually relates to a “Drive-by” type of shooting. Rollerson and the victim have been in a dating relationship for several months. The victim expressed fear for their life due to this and his previous threats by Rollerson and his belligerent and violent past behaviors. Rollerson was not at the apartment then, but officers waited in the area and later caught Rollerson approximately 30 minutes later on his way back to the scene. Rollerson was intoxicated, and they arrested him for a terrorist threat to a Family Member. The victim requested a protective order.

Officers took a report of a counterfeiting incident in the 2900 block of S. Church Tuesday morning at 9:39. A checker at a business there received a counterfeit 100.00 bill from a suspect. The suspect description and a video of the suspect were available. The investigation will continue.

Tuesday night at 9:00, Paris Police and the Northeast Texas Auto Theft Task Force recovered a stolen vehicle out of Lamar County.

Wednesday morning at 4:00, o400 Officers worked a disturbance/assault in the Booker T. Washington Homes. A victim reported that her child’s father was spending the night with her and that he had produced a knife and held it to her throat during the night. The victim displayed a small cut to her hand that she reported the suspect had caused. Police located the suspect and arrested him for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers made 14 traffic stops, arrested four adults, and answered 130 calls for service ending Tuesday, October 3.