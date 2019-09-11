Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Sep 11)

Christopher Joe Lassetter

Christopher Joe Lassetter, 40, of Paris, was arrested in the 2300-block of N, Main Tuesday night at 11:11. Officers responded to a reckless driver and located the vehicle in a parking lot. Lassetter was sleeping behind the steering wheel, and it was still in drive. Allegedly, Lassetter was intoxicated and arrested. He also had at least three convictions for driving while intoxicated. Officers enhanced the charge to a felony. Lassetter is in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a business in the 5000-block of SE Loop 286 Tuesday morning at 6:58. Reportedly, someone had cut a lock of a roll-up door to make the entry. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 1000-block of SE 5th St Tuesday afternoon at 2:23. Allegedly, someone forced the back door open and stole three handguns and cash. The incident is under investigation.

Tuesday evening at 7:49, officers responded to shots fired call in the 400-block of W Shiloh. Policemen were not able to make contact with anyone inside the residence and called the owner. The owner arrived and allowed officers inside. Once inside, they located several juveniles. All denied firing a pistol that was found hidden inside the residence. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 99 calls for service and arrested five people on Tuesday (Sep 10).