Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Sep 14)

Mary Joyce Leeks

At 1:40 Tuesday afternoon, Paris Police arrested Mary Joyce Leeks, 39, of Paris, at the Lamar County Probation Office for two outstanding felony probation violation warrants. Leeks’ probation is due to possession of a controlled substance and an abandon/endanger a child by neglect convictions. Officers booked Leeks and transferred her to the Lamar County Jail.

Christopher Lee Carroll

Paris Police arrested Christopher Lee Carroll, 40, of Sumner, in the 4300-block of Bonham at 3:06 Tuesday afternoon on a felony probation warrant. Carroll is on probation for driving while intoxicated, with a third or more conviction. Carroll was booked and then transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 92 calls for service and arrested three people on Tuesday (Sep 13).