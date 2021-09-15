Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Sep 15)

Jaqualin Bailey

Officers arrested Jaqualin Bailey in the 900-block of E. Austin St for a warrant stemming from an assault on July 28 in the 1300-block of Pine Bluff. They charged him with Assault resulting in Bodily Injury and transported him to the City Jail.

James Keahey

Police arrested James Keahey in the 3900-block of N. Main on a Parole Revocation Warrant. They booked, processed, and took him to the County Jail.

Juquavious Savage

Officers arrested Juquavious Savage in the 4300-block of Bonham St. on Warrants for Burglary. The arrest resulted from an investigation of an incident on July 25, 2021, in the 2900-block of Clarksville St.

Unknown suspects broke a window of a business in the 2400 block of Lamar Avenue. Officers checked the building for theft but could not determine if they had taken anything. Investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to 89 calls for service and made three arrests on Tuesday (Sep 14).