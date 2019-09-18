Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Sep 18)

Mykal Pyles

Paris Police Detectives made contact with Mykal Pyles in the 200-block of NE 10th. Pyles was placed under arrest for an outstanding Federal Warrant for Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm. Officers later transported Pyles to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police Officers responded to the 3700-block of Pine Mill Road to work a robbery. The 18-year-old complainant reported that several masked men stole his dog from him while he was walking on Pine Mill Road last week and assaulted him with a gun. The investigation continues.

Paris Police Officers responded to a theft call in the 900-block of Clarksville Street. The store there reported a subject stole over $670 worth of goods. The suspect was confronted in the parking lot with the buggy of items and fled the scene. The store recovered their property. The investigation is ongoing.

Paris Police responded to 135 calls for service and arrested four people in the last 24 hour period.