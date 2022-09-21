Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Sep 21)

Misty Michelle Hayes

Paris Police responded to a theft in the 3800-block of Lamar Ave at 10:33 am Tuesday. Officers observed a male and female loading items into their vehicle from a grocery cart, and employees advised that they hadn’t paid for it. The two were detained and had stolen over $600 worth of items. Both were arrested and charged with theft. During the investigation, Misty Michelle Hayes, 43, of Paris, had at least two convictions for theft. Officers enhanced the charge to a felony. Both were later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Ollie Nmn Morgan

Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 2100-block of E. Cherry Tuesday morning at 10:37. Officers discovered that Ollie Nmn Morgan, 36, had two felony warrants out of Arlington Police Department. They charged him with property theft of less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions and unauthorized motor vehicle use. Morgan was arrested and later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a business in the 1500-block of Church at 12:58 Tuesday afternoon. Someone had cut a chain off the side fence to access the property. The intruders then used a tractor loader to remove numerous 8-inch steel I-Beams. The reporting person estimated the value of the I-Beams at $4,000. The investigation continues.

April Michelle Jenkins

Paris Police arrested April Michelle Jenkins, 37, at her residence on a parole violation warrant for the credit or debit card abuse of an elderly victim. Officers booked Jenkins and transferred her to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police attempted to stop a vehicle in the 200-block of NE 12th Tuesday afternoon at 4:45 for a defective tail light. They refused to stop and tried to elude the officers. In the 1200-block of E. Grove, a passenger exited the vehicle and fled on foot. A second officer apprehended the person near NE 13th St and Fairfax intersection and arrested the driver in the 900-block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Both subjects were juveniles. The passenger had possession of a backpack containing three semi-automatic pistols. The owner reported one of the pistols stolen earlier this year in Paris. Both were booked and later released to guardians pending hearings.

Paris Police responded to 99 calls for service and arrested nine people on Tuesday (Sep 20).