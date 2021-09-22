Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Sep 22)

Paris Police spoke with a victim via telephone who reported that three males in a vehicle had robbed him Monday. The victim could not give an exact location where the incident occurred but did report that the driver grabbed a pistol in the victim’s waistband and demanded all of his property. The victim reported that he relinquished another gun, a wallet, three cell phones, and cash to the suspect. The suspects then drove away. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 90 calls for service and arrested one person on Tuesday (Sep 21).