Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
cypress basin hospice
Mid America Pet Food Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Texas Heritage National Bank Header Cookoff Sep 2021
Momentum Polaris Get Outside Now
Titus Regional Header Oct 2020

Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Sep 22)

Paris Police spoke with a victim via telephone who reported that three males in a vehicle had robbed him Monday. The victim could not give an exact location where the incident occurred but did report that the driver grabbed a pistol in the victim’s waistband and demanded all of his property. The victim reported that he relinquished another gun, a wallet, three cell phones, and cash to the suspect. The suspects then drove away. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 90 calls for service and arrested one person on Tuesday (Sep 21).

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     