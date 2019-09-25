Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Sep 25)

Theresa Davis

Paris Police Officers worked a traffic stop in the 800-block of NE 3rd. It ended with the arrest of Theresa Davis. Davis had outstanding warrants out of this department. Davis was placed under arrest and transported to jail.



Kameron Freelen

Paris Police Officers attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 2400-block of N. Main Street. The vehicle fled at a high rate of speed and continued out of the city and into the county. Officers eventually disabled it with tire deflators. The driver was identified as Kameron Freelen and was placed under arrest and transported to jail.



Brittany Thompson

Paris Police Officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 3400-block of Pine Mill Road. The driver, Brittany Thompson, had outstanding warrants out of this department. Officers arrested Thompson was placed under arrest. They also located pills in Thompson’s possession without a prescription. Thompson was also charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and transported to jail.

Randy Wooten

Paris Police Officers made contact with Randy Wooten in the 600-block of NW 4th. Reportedly, Wooten was intoxicated and was placed under arrest and transported to jail.



Curtis Fuller

Paris Police Officers made contact with Curtis Fuller in the 800-block of NE 10th. Fuller had an outstanding warrant for his arrest for Assault cause Bodily Injury/FV. Fuller was placed under arrest and transported to jail.

Paris Police responded to 105 calls for service and arrested five people in the last 24 hour period ending Tuesday (Sep 24).