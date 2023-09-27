Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Sep 27)

Amber Norwood

A traffic stop for a defective brake light in the 200 block of E. Houston brought officers into contact with Amber Norwood. She was trying to hide what the officer recognized as syringes underneath her body. The officer ordered Norwood from the vehicle and observed other drug paraphernalia and narcotics in Norwood’s seated area. Norwood was handcuffed and taken into custody. A secondary search revealed open alcoholic beverage containers. The other passenger and driver were issued citations and released. They booked Norwood without incident.

Tuesday afternoon at 4:23, a victim reported a residence burglary in the 800 block of Fitzhugh Avenue. The victim said that he believed his ex-girlfriend had taken property. The victim had registered a criminal mischief to his vehicle several days ago and noted that today, someone had entered his home and taken numerous valuables, including jewelry, shoes, and clothing. The investigation is ongoing.

A burglary of a habitation was reported Tuesday night at 8:34 in the 4000 block of Old Bonham Rd. The victim advised that he lived in New Mexico and had some relatives living in the house along with a friend of theirs. The victim, the owner, is selling the property, and the relatives were to have vacated. Two weeks ago, the property was unmolested. During this report, someone has taken the following items from the residence: appliances, furniture, a lawn mower, tools, and a collection of sports cards. They had left the water running intentionally, damaging the property. The incident is under investigation.

Officers made 12 traffic stops, arrested two adults, and answered 111 calls for service on Tuesday (Sep 26).