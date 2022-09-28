Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Sep 28)

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a vehicle in the 600-block of Pecan Court Tuesday morning at 7:39. Sometime between midnight and the discovery of the burglary, Someone entered their vehicle and stole a 22 caliber rifle and ammunition. The investigation continues.

At 9:38 Tuesday morning, Paris Police worked a residential burglary in the 700-block of SE 6th St. The victim reported that at around 3:00 am, she heard a noise in the living room of the residence and found that Someone had moved furniture, scattered items around the room, and left the front door open. When she looked outside, she saw a male entering a vehicle. She recognized the male and the driver. The male had stolen a cell phone and a wallet and has since used the debit card multiple times. The incident is under investigation.

Jeremy Landon Faulk, Jr.

Officers arrested Jeremy Landon Faulk, Jr., 24, of Paris, in the 3900-block of N. Main at 10:14 Tuesday morning on a parole violation warrant. They booked and transferred Faulk to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a building in the 200-block of SW 9th Tuesday evening at 6:56. Someone had entered their storage building and taken a masonry saw. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 74 calls for service and arrested three people on Tuesday (Sep 27).