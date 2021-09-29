Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Sep 29)

Paris Police responded to shots fired call in the 900-block of E. Hickory St. at 9:48 Tuesday night. Other officers responded to the 900-block of E. Booth St. when they learned that a shot person. Officers located a 35-year-old man in a vehicle that was unresponsive and summoned EMS for assistance. Reportedly, someone shot the victim in the 900-block of E. Hickory St. and tried to get away from the shooting. The victim was later pronounced deceased at PRMC ER. Additionally, officers located numerous shell casings in the 900-block of E. Hickory St. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 75 calls for service and arrested one person on Tuesday (Sep 28).