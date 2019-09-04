Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Sep 4)

Paris Police responded to a call of rape Tuesday morning at 11:10. Reportedly, a 25-year-old victim had been sexually assaulted by a 19-year-old male. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 2500-block of Lamar Tuesday evening at 6:50. Reportedly, someone possibly entered her house through the front door after the victim left for work that morning. They had taken several shoes and some clothing. The victim reported that the unknown suspect(s) had also moved several items throughout the residence. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 99 calls for service and arrested six people on Tuesday (Sep 3).