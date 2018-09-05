Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Sep 5)

Russell Shephard | Rhyan Shane Johnson |Heather Jones Boyett

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a habitation in the 1500-block of E, Price at 9:55 Tuesday morning. The investigation led officers to the house next door where a search warrant was obtained. Numerous items were located and recovered from inside that house, and the officers arrested Russell Shepherd, 36, of Paris, Rhyan Shane Johnson, 27, of Blossom, and Heather Jones Boyett, 39, of Paris. Johnson was found in possession of methamphetamine. All three were charged with burglary of a habitation and Johnson was additionally charged with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance. They were later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 78 calls for service and arrested six people on Tuesday (Sep 4).