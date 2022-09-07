Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Sep 7)

Paris Police responded to a theft of a vehicle at 7:35 Tuesday morning in the 3500-block of Ruby Way. Someone had taken the victim’s 2007 Chevrolet pick-up during the night. Clues led officers to believe they were taking it to the Dallas area on I-30. The Mesquite Police located it around 11:06 Tuesday evening. The investigation continues.

Dearius Grigsby Hawthorne

Dearius Grigsby Hawthorne, 29, of Paris, was arrested Tuesday morning at 10:42, at his residence, on a parole violation warrant. Officers booked Hawthorne and transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Treshawn Quindirrius Smith

Treshawn Quindirrius Smith, 22, of Paris, was arrested at 1:27 Tuesday afternoon at the Lamar County Probation Office. Smith is currently on probation for possessing more than four ounces but less than five pounds of marijuana conviction in Rockwall County. Smith is in the Lamar County Jail.

Jasmine Denise Carr

Police arrested Jasmine Denise Carr, 33, of Powderly, at the Lamar County Probation office at 1:29 Tuesday afternoon on a felony probation violation warrant. Carr is currently on probation for a Lamar County conviction for possessing a controlled substance of more than one gram. Carr is in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police met with a victim of fraud at the Paris Police Department Tuesday afternoon at 1:16. The victim had received a letter from a bank in Caddo Mills advising that their account was over-drafted. The victim went to that bank and informed them that they had never opened an account at that bank. The bank reported that the bank account opened online on June 30, 2022, using the victim’s personal information. The incident is under investigation.

William Vaughdre Black

At 4:43 Tuesday afternoon, Paris Police located William Vaughdre Black, 37, at his residence and arrested him on a Lamar County warrant with 25 counts of credit card or debit card abuse. They booked Black and transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Christopher Eric Tiner

Paris Police responded to a family disturbance at 10:34 Tuesday night in the 400-block of NE 10th. Officers learned that Christopher Eric Tiner, 41, had pushed his elderly father to the ground during an argument. They arrested Tiner, charged him with injury to an older adult, and transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 94 calls for service and arrested nine people on Tuesday (Sep 6).