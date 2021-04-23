Paris Police Report Friday (Apr 23)

Officers responded to a security check at an apartment complex in the 400-block of Grand Avenue, where several individuals were reportedly using narcotics and in possession of firearms. Officers recovered one stolen handgun from the subjects and several drugs packaged for sale. Officers made three arrests resulting in the following charges:

Chadwich Smith (Possession of Marijuana and Poss. Controlled Substance)

Howard Browner charged with Possession of Marijuana over four ounces, Poss Controlled Sub, Possess a restricted item in a penal facility, and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon.

Zhandervion Lane (Theft of a Firearm). All three were processed and transported to Lamar County Jail.

Officers received a report of a stolen vehicle from the 1400-block of West Cherry. The victim met the officers elsewhere and advised that known persons had taken the car. She was asleep at the residence on Cherry Street at the time. The victim had not permitted the suspects to use her car. Officers were able to ascertain a license number for the car from past interactions with the victim. The reporting officer later located it, traveling in the area of the theft. When officers attempted to stop them, a suspect exited the moving vehicle and fled on foot. The other was placed under arrest for the theft, and they charged Andrew Martyn Smith with (Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle). He was processed and transported to Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 128 calls for service and arrested seven persons Thursday (Apr 22).