" /> Paris Police Report Friday (Aug 21) – EastTexasRadio.com
Access Financial Group
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020
North Texas Paving Group Header
Morrell banner
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Lakes Regional Community Center Header
cypress basin hospice

Paris Police Report Friday (Aug 21)

1 hour ago

Robert Allen Berry

Paris Police arrested Robert Allen Berry, 33, at his residence at 4:08 Thursday afternoon on a parole violation warrant. Officers additionally charged Berry with resisting arrest and later transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Stacey Lee Greene

Thursday night at 8:41, Paris Police responded to a possible burglary in progress at a residence in the 1900-block of W. Sherman St. Officers observed Stacey Lee Greene, 21, walking around inside the house. When Greene exited, he admitted not to be living at that residence, and the owner did not know that he was there. During the investigation, Greene had possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 88 calls for service and arrested three people on Thursday (Aug 20).

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     