Paris Police Report Friday (Aug 21)

Robert Allen Berry

Paris Police arrested Robert Allen Berry, 33, at his residence at 4:08 Thursday afternoon on a parole violation warrant. Officers additionally charged Berry with resisting arrest and later transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Stacey Lee Greene

Thursday night at 8:41, Paris Police responded to a possible burglary in progress at a residence in the 1900-block of W. Sherman St. Officers observed Stacey Lee Greene, 21, walking around inside the house. When Greene exited, he admitted not to be living at that residence, and the owner did not know that he was there. During the investigation, Greene had possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 88 calls for service and arrested three people on Thursday (Aug 20).