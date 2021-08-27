Paris Police Report Friday (Aug 27)

Donetta Robinson

Officers investigating a disturbance in the 400-block of W. Hendeson stopped a vehicle with passenger Donetta Robinson. Due to a disagreement with the vehicle’s driver, the driver wanted Robinson out. Due to Robinson’s severe intoxication, she was arrested for Public Intoxication and transported without incident.

Officers worked an assault at a family disturbance in the 1200-block of SE 15th St. The suspect assaulted a family member in front of their kin. The investigation is continuing.

Paris Police responded to 118 calls for service and made one arrest on Thursday (Aug 26).