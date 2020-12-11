Paris Police Report Friday (Dec 11)

Paul Larkin, Jr. | Anthony Wootton

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 600-block of Bonham Thursday morning at 10:31 for the driver not wearing a safety belt. Three people occupied the vehicle. K-9 Cupa helped officers located over two grams of methamphetamine, scales, and baggies. Passengers Paul Larkin, Jr, 39, of Paris, and Anthony Wootton, 43, of Carrollton, were arrested and charged with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance of more than one gram but less than four. They booked both and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to the 600-block of SE 12th St at 10:11 Thursday morning about a residential burglary. The victim reported that someone had entered the residence through a window and had stolen several clothing items sold online. The victim said that the burglary occurred sometime between Monday and Thursday this week. The investigation continues.

Kilee Savannah Woods

Thursday afternoon at 12:07, Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 700-block of Hearon for a defective tail light. The passenger, Kilee Savannah Woods, 26, of Paris, had an outstanding Municipal Court warrant, and after searching, officers found methamphetamine and cocaine under the front passenger seat and drug paraphernalia. Woods was additionally charged with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance due to the amount of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance for the cocaine. She is in Lamar County Jail.

Billy Gene Davis

Paris Police responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 2300-block of Old Bonham Rd at 12:03 Friday morning. Officers observed a white male slumped over in the driver’s seat identified as Billy Gene Davis, 57, of Sumner, Texas. Davis had an outstanding felony warrant out of Grayson County, charging him with possession of a controlled substance of less than one gram. Davis was arrested and later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 83 calls for service and arrested six people on Thursday (Dec 10).