Paris Police Report Friday (Feb 26)

Shaun Eichert

Officers worked a traffic hazard involving an individual on a bicycle in traffic in the 300-block of SE 19th. The subject, a white male, later identified as Shaun Eichert, was fighting with another person. Officers located the suspect leaving the scene on a bicycle and attempted to stop him, but he fled on the bike. He stopped at the threat of having a K9 released on him. He then resisted arrest but was later taken into custody. Officers charged him with Resisting Arrest and Fleeing from a Police Officer.

Officers received a report of an assault that took place at the 3100-block of Clarksville St. Someone had hit the victim in the face several times. The victim displayed bruising and black eyes. The suspect was not at the scene, and the assault had taken place several hours earlier. The investigation will continue.

Officers recovered a stolen Chevrolet Pickup from the 500-block of NE 13th. The investigation is in progress.

Officers worked a shoplifter at a business in the 2000-block of Bonham. The suspect had fled the scene and had assaulted employees while making their escape. The identity of the suspect is known, and the investigation is continuing. Officers are requesting warrants for the arrest of the suspect for robbery, which is a felony.

Paris Police responded to 106 calls for service and arrested two people on Thursday (Feb 25).