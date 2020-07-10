Paris Police Report Friday (Jul 10)

Thomas Dale Wells

Paris Police responded to the 3800-block of NE Loop 286 about an intoxicated person. Officers located Thomas Dale Wells, 31, of Paris, who appeared to be under the influence of a narcotic. Wells had an outstanding felony warrant charging him with assault of a family member by impeding breathing. Officers arrested Wells at 7:04 Thursday evening and transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a business burglary in the 200-block of Clarksville St. Thursday morning at 11:25. Someone reportedly had taken a window out to gain access sometime during the night. Once inside, the unknown suspects rummaged through the cash drawer and stole a television. The incident is under investigation.

Friday morning at 1:49, Paris Police responded to the 600-block of E. Washington about a burglary of a habitation. The victim reported that she had just returned from being out of town for the evening and observed a known person carrying a trash bag full of items from her house. She said that she attempted to take the trash bag, but they knocked her to the ground. The suspect then entered a vehicle and left the scene. The incident is under investigation.

Berlinda Price

Paris Police responded to a welfare concern in the 700-block of W. Cherry Friday morning at 2:39. Upon arrival, officers found a 65-year-old male deceased inside a vehicle due to a gunshot wound. The preliminary investigation shows that Berlinda Price, 64, was arrested after advising officers that she was arguing with the deceased, and she produced a handgun and shot him. Price is being charged with murder and is awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 114 calls for service and arrested five people on Thursday (Jul 9).