Paris Police Report Friday (Jul 24)

Paris Police responded to fraud in the Police Department’s lobby at 2:58 Thursday afternoon. The victim reported that he had received a bill collector’s call advising that he owed a cell phone company nearly $2,000 on an unpaid cell phone bill. The victim advised that he had never had an account with that company. Someone opened the account in his name in December 2019. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 104 calls for service and arrested four people Thursday (Jul 23).