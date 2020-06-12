" /> Paris Police Report Friday (Jun 12) – EastTexasRadio.com
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020
Lakes Regional Community Center Header
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Morrell banner
cypress basin hospice
Access Financial Group

Paris Police Report Friday (Jun 12)

4 hours ago

Paris Police responded to a welfare concern at 7:32 am Thursday in the 800-block of E. Cherry St. The complainant advised that a person was asleep inside a vehicle in the roadway. Officers made contact with Kalabe James Brown, 19, and discovered that the owner had reported the car stolen in Choctaw County. They arrested Brown with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and he is in the Lamar County Jail. (No mugshot available)

Paris Police responded to 95 calls for service and arrested one person on Thursday (Jun 11).

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     