Paris Police Report Friday (Jun 12)

Paris Police responded to a welfare concern at 7:32 am Thursday in the 800-block of E. Cherry St. The complainant advised that a person was asleep inside a vehicle in the roadway. Officers made contact with Kalabe James Brown, 19, and discovered that the owner had reported the car stolen in Choctaw County. They arrested Brown with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and he is in the Lamar County Jail. (No mugshot available)

Paris Police responded to 95 calls for service and arrested one person on Thursday (Jun 11).