Paris Police Report Friday (Mar 12)

33 mins ago

Xavier Ray Vasquez | Tanner Keith Dudley

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 700-block of Graham St at 10:23 Thursday morning for a traffic violation. During the investigation, the driver, Xavier Ray Vasquez, and passenger Tanner Keith Dudley, both age 24 of Paris, had possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Both were arrested and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Thursday morning at 10:32, Paris Police met with the victim of a forgery. The victim reported that someone had cashed two checks at their place of business in January. They appeared to be payroll checks from another company in Paris. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 89 calls for service and arrested two people on Thursday (Mar 11).

