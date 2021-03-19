Paris Police Report Friday (Mar 19)

Juanita Garcia | Zakhari Tolbert | Sheldon Williams

A report of a noise disturbance in the 500-block of West Campbell resulted in three individuals’ arrests for narcotics charges ranging from Possession of Marijuana to Possession of Controlled Substance. Officers arrived on the scene to find a vehicle illegally parked. When they tried to make contact with the driver, he was uncooperative, and they had to detain him. Officers observed marijuana in the vehicle, a subsequent search located other illegal narcotics, including methamphetamine and cocaine. Juanita Garcia, Zakhari Tolbert, and Sheldon Williams were arrested and charged with the violations.

Johny Martinez

A traffic stop in the 100-block of NW 7th St resulted in the arrest of Johnny Martinez. Martinez ran a stop sign at 7th and Graham and stopped for the violation. After the stop, he admitted to possession of a handgun. Officers located narcotics and charged Martinez with Possession of Marijuana under two ounces and Unlawful Carrying of a Handgun.

Officers were investigating in the 1800-block of Cedar when they heard several gunshots to the South. They could not find the source of the shots. Later, someone reported that someone shot at an individual while walking on the trail. The reporting “Victim” was somewhat vague and unforthcoming about the details of the incident, but officers did conduct an investigation and spoke with witnesses and involved individuals. The study will continue.

Paris Police responded to 109 calls for service and arrested eight people on Thursday (Mar 17).