Paris Police Report Friday (Sep 18)

Ryan McCray

On September 17, Paris Police Detectives executed a search warrant in the 1600-block of Belmont. Detectives located Ryan McCray and found that he had outstanding warrants out of Grayson County Sheriff’s Office for Aggravated Kidnapping with a Deadly Weapon and Aggravated Robbery (2 counts). McCray had possession of several firearms and marijuana located inside the residence. Being three counts of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and Possession of Marijuana, they took McCray to jail.

On September 17, Paris Police Officers made a traffic stop in the 1600-block of Margaret. Officers identified the driver as Cory Davis. Davis had possession of methamphetamine and an invalid driver’s license. Davis was charged for both offenses and taken to jail. No booking photo is available at this time.

Paris Police responded to 118 calls for service and arrested five people in the last twenty-four hour period.