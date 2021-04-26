Paris Police Report Monday (Apr 26)

Misty Von Decker

Saturday afternoon at 4:54, Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 1800-block of Hubbard St. The two involved had outstanding warrants. Misty Von Decker, 35, of Paris, had a motion to adjudicate a warrant out of Wood County. Decker had possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine during the arrest, and officers charged her with possession of a controlled substance. They placed her in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a theft of a vehicle in the 1000-block of Jackson St at 12:51 Friday afternoon. The victim reported that they let a known person spend the night at their residence, and when they woke, they found that the person and the vehicle were not at the place. The incident is under investigation.

At 4:58 Friday afternoon, Paris Police responded to a shooting in the 1500-block of W. Kaufman St. The reporting person advised that a white male had approached them and told them that the person shot him. The victim then ran back towards Bonham St., from where he had come. Officers searched the area and were unable to locate the victim. At about 10:33 Friday night, Officers found the victim shot in a vehicle parked outside a convenience store. They transported the victim to Paris Regional Medical Center, where they treated and released him. The incident is under investigation.

Clay Cole Davoust, 24, of Lamar County, was located and arrested in the 2600-block of Lamar Ave at 10:39 Friday night. Davoust was known to have an outstanding felony warrant charging him with burglary of a habitation. During the arrest, Davoust gave the officer a false name and had possession of a firearm, methamphetamine, and marijuana. Officers arrested Davoust and charged him with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, resist arrest search or transport, and fail to identify. They placed him in the Lamar County Jail. (NOTE: No mugshot available)

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a vehicle in the 800-block of Deshong Dr. at 4:31 Saturday afternoon. The victim reported that someone had entered her car and had stolen her wallet out of her purse. The victim stated that someone had used her credit card at a store in the 3800-block of Lamar Ave. The incidents are under investigation.

Tommy Lee Davis

Paris Police attempted to stop a vehicle in the 200-block of Clarksville for running a red light at 3:03 Sunday morning. They fled from the officer and eventually struck a pipe fence in the 10-block of Graham St. The driver, Tommy Lee Davis, 45, was arrested and charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and driving while intoxicated. They transferred Davis to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 247 calls for service and arrested 11 persons over the weekend ending at midnight on Sunday (Apr 25).