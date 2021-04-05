Paris Police Report Monday (Apr 5)

Ryan Marquis McCray

Paris Police arrested Ryan Marquis McCray, 27, in the 1300-block of Hearon St at 10:36 last Thursday morning on a United States Marshall warrant for possession of a weapon. McCray was booked and then transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Donovan Lamont Lewis

Donovan Lamont Lewis, 32, of Paris, was a driver of a hit-and-run accident at 10:29 Thursday morning in the 2400-block of Lamar Ave. Lewis was located and arrested in the 3500-block of NE Loop 286 on a parole violation warrant. Officers took Lewis to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a vehicle’s theft in the 3700-block of NE Loop 286 at 11:32 Thursday morning. The victim reported that he had met a female at the casino in Oklahoma, and they came back to the hotel together. After having a few drinks, the victim fell asleep, and when he awoke, his vehicle and money were missing. They later located the car in the 1800-block of S. Collegiate Dr. The investigation continues.

Trivel Andrew Dunwood

At 4:01 Thursday afternoon, Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 600-block of N. Main. During the investigation, they arrested Trivel Andrew Dunwood, 29, of Paris, for disorderly conduct. While placing Dunwood in the patrol car, officers observed a small baggie fall out of Dunwood’s pocket and onto the ground. The contents were tested and tested positive for cocaine. They charged Dunwood with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance of more than one gram and placed him in the Lamar County Jail.

DeJanae Unique Pinkney

Paris Police attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding in the 1400-block of NW 7th St at 2:18 Friday morning. The car sped away, stopping in the 800-block of Pine Bluff, where two males jumped from the vehicle and ran. The vehicle then continued fleeing and eventually stopped in the 600-block of Bonham. The driver, DeJanae Unique Pinkney, 17. was arrested and charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and transferred to Lamar County Jail. Officers released a juvenile in the car to their parent.

Jillian Michelle Ingram

Jillian Michelle Ingram, 43, was arrested at her residence in the 300-block of Bonham St at 9:24 Friday afternoon on a parole violation warrant. Ingram was booked and then transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Patrick Earl Burton

Friday night at 9:21, Paris Police responded to a shooting in the 2900-block of NW 19th St. When officers arrived, they found two people shot lying near an ATV. The suspect exited a residence a few minutes later and gave himself up peacefully. Paris Police arrested Patrick Earl O’Neal, Jr., 38. One victim, Antwains Deyone Massey, 42, of Blossom, was later pronounced deceased, and the second victim, John Jubal Burton, 49, of Paris, was in critical condition. Officers charged O’Neal with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is in Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 500-block of Pine Bluff St at 9:45 Friday night. Officers met with the victim, who reported that they found the back door open when they arrived at the residence and heard someone upstairs. Before officers could arrive, the suspect fled the scene on foot. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police met with the victim of an aggravated kidnapping at the Police Department lobby at 11:34 Saturday morning. The victim reported that at about 10:00 Friday night, his ex-boyfriend pointed a pistol at him and demanded that the victim give him money and drive him to Dallas. As they went through Delta County, the victim told the suspect that he needed to stop and get gas. The victim pulled into the back of the “Cooper Police Station” and fled from the vehicle. The victim reported that he called that department for help, and they couldn’t find the suspect. The incident is under investigation.

William Joseph York | Jessica kay Hale

At 6:26 Saturday evening, Paris Police responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 3600-block of N. Main St. During the investigation, the officer observed a passenger of the vehicle attempting to conceal an item. The officer located it and observed that it contained drug paraphernalia, and during the search of the car, the officer located over a gram of methamphetamine. William Joseph York, 28, of Blossom, and Jessica Kay Hale, 34, of Bagwell, were arrested and charged with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance over one gram. Hale had given the officer a false name and was found to have an outstanding probation violation warrant and in possession of marijuana. They added a misdemeanor charge to York.

Paris Police responded to a significant accident in the 1600-block of NW Loop 286 at 8:18 Saturday night. A person riding a vehicle had struck a person operating a motorized wheelchair. A witness reported that the person in the wheelchair was riding in the middle of the onramp lane, and the witness had to swerve to avoid hitting them. The vehicle behind the witness did not see the wheelchair in time to prevent it. The rider of the wheelchair, William Morris Pontius, 62, of Paris, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The investigation continues.

James Rhett Kelley

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 500-block of SE 33rd St at 10:38 Saturday night for speeding. The driver advised the officer that there was a handgun in the console of the vehicle. For safety reasons, the officer removed the occupants. The driver told the officer that he could remove the gun from the console, and then a small amount of marijuana was located with the pistol. A further search of the vehicle revealed a syringe that contained THC oil. The driver, James Rhett Kelley, 21, of Powderly, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawfully carrying a weapon. They placed him in the Lamar County Jail.

Kennie Sean Hearne

Paris Police observed a male walking behind a closed business at 12:53 Sunday morning in the 2700-block of Clarksville St. Officers contacted Kennie Sean Hearne, 55. Hearne admitted to having marijuana in his pocket and then removed an item from his other pocket and placed it in his mouth. The officers attempted to keep Hearne from swallowing but were unsuccessful. The article that Hearne swallowed was methamphetamine, and they charged Hearne with tampering with physical evidence. They later transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 300-block of Bonham St at 12:54 Monday morning. The victim reported that he had gotten into an argument with a known person about a laptop computer earlier in the evening. The victim said that the suspect returned with two other people and had kicked in his door. The suspect was holding a baseball bat wrapped with barbed wire. When the victim squared up to fight the suspect, the suspect dropped the bat and began running away. The victim reported that he picked the bat up and chased the suspects down the stairs. The suspect then turned around and had a pistol in his hand. The suspect then shot one time at the victim and ran away. The incident is under investigation. There were no injuries during the altercation.

Paris Police responded to 331 calls for service and arrested 20 persons over the holiday weekend ending Sunday (Apr 4) at midnight.