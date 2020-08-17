Paris Police Report Monday (Aug 17)

Hireal Shawn Rios | Jamie Dee Nicole Carter

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 200-block of NE 17th Saturday morning at 12:46 for having a defective headlight. The officer found that the passenger and the driver had switched seats, and the male gave the officer a false name. He was later identified as Hireal Shawn Rios, 29, of Paris, and had an outstanding parole warrant for possession of a controlled substance. The female, Jamie Dee Nicole Carter, 26, of Paris, had outstanding traffic warrants. Carter had in possession methamphetamine. Both were arrested and later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to the 1300-block of Clarksville at 4:05 Friday afternoon about a fraud. The clerk advised that a white male had attempted to pay for some fuel with a fake $20 bill. An officer confiscated the money, and the suspect left before the officer arrived. The incident is under investigation.

At 4:06 Friday afternoon, Paris Police met with a victim of a burglary of a residence in the 1900-block of Fairfax. Reportedly, over the past few weeks, several items have been stolen from the garage. The property totaled nearly $1,000. The incidents are under investigation.

Frankie Alexandra Beard

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 100-block of NE 12th Saturday night at 10:46. Frankie Alexandra Beard, 21, of Paris, had an outstanding traffic warrant, and two other passengers had arrests for possession of marijuana. Beard advised officers that she did not have any marijuana on her, and they transported her to the Lamar County Jail, and a search revealed a baggie of marijuana concealed in her pants. Beard received an additional charge with possession of a prohibited substance in a correctional facility.

Paris Police responded to 204 calls for service and arrested 16 persons over the weekend ending at midnight on Sunday (Aug 16).