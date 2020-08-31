Paris Police Report Monday (Aug 31)

Jeremy Cade Pruitt

Jeremy Cade Pruitt, 26, of Paris, was stopped in the 10-block of Church St. Sunday morning at 12:58 for driving a vehicle without any headlights. Pruitt had four outstanding city traffic warrants. During the investigation, they found Pruitt had a pistol and a prior felony conviction. Officers charged him with being a felon in possession of a firearm. He is waiting for transfer to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a shooting in the 1900-block of Fairfax at 10:01 Friday night. When officers arrived, the 40-year-old victim reported that he had been in the front of the residence when a white pickup pulled up, two white males and one white female exited the vehicle. One white male was aggressive and appeared to want a confrontation. The victim then ran around to the back door, and as he was closing the door, the aggressive white male shot through the door, striking the victim in the arm. Paramedics transported the victim to Paris Regional Medical Center (PRMC) for a non-life-threatening injury. The incident is under investigation.

Saturday morning at 10:41, Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in Cedar’s 1100-block. Someone had broken a padlock and hasp off the back door to gain entry, and the owner reported numerous items stolen. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police spoke with a victim of a burglary of a vehicle in the 1400-block of W. Washington Saturday evening. The victim said he left the car at that address the day before to take a relative out of town. On this date, the victim reported that someone had stolen a shotgun out of it. The victim remembers locking the vehicle before going out of town and believes that it was locked when he returned. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 4200-block of Lamar at 11:50 Saturday night. A 2018 blue Chevrolet Sonic had rear-ended a black 2010 Dodge pickup. Paramedics took the driver and passenger of the Dodge to PRMC with disabling injuries. During the investigation, officers determined that the driver of the Chevrolet was intoxicated. They arrested Megan Elizabeth Green, 19, of Atoka, Oklahoma, and charged her with intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury. They transferred her to Lamar County Jail. (NOTE: No mugshot available at this time)

The owner reported a black 2004 Toyota Tundra stolen from the 2800-block of E. Price Sunday morning at 1:35. The victim said that a known suspect might have taken the vehicle without his consent. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to an abandoned vehicle in the 2400-block of Old Bonham Rd at 8:23 Sunday morning. Officers observed a white 2014 Nissan Altima sitting in the roadway. Officers found a 21-year-old male in the passenger seat. During the investigation, officers discovered that the owner had reported the vehicle stolen out of Oklahoma. The person in the car had possession of a dangerous drug (misdemeanor) and arrested. The stolen vehicle investigation is ongoing, and the department has not charged anyone with theft of the vehicle at this time.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 400-block of Shady Oaks Lane at 12:27 pm Sunday. The victim reported that a possible known person had entered the home through the back door and had stolen a large sum of money from her purse. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 254 calls for service and arrested 12 people over the weekend ending at midnight on Sunday (Aug 30).