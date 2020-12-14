Paris Police Report Monday (Dec 14)

Quentin Lee Ewing

Officers met at 3:08 Sunday morning with a victim that lost his vehicle to theft in the 1200-block of Clarksville St. The victim reported that someone had stolen their 2017 brown Dodge Ram pick-up from their driveway. The victim reported that someone burglarized the vehicle on Dec 6 and took the keys at that time. Later, the Flock System alerted officers that the truck was seen in the 1900-block of Bonham St. A LCSO Deputy stopped it in the 700-block of Bonham. They arrested the driver, Quentin Lee Ewing, 37, of Paris, and charged him with a motor vehicle’s unauthorized use. Ewing in is Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 600-block of SE 26th St at 11:59 Friday morning. The victim reported that the home was his deceased parents’ house, and someone had broken in through the garage door and had stolen several firearms. The burglary had occurred sometime since Dec 1, 2020. The investigation continues.

At 12:14 Friday afternoon, Officers responded to a burglary of a residence in the 1900-block of E. Booth St. The victim reported that someone had entered his home and had stolen a rifle. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 171 calls for service and arrested two people over the weekend ending at midnight on Sunday (Dec 13).