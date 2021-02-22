" /> Paris Police Report Monday (Feb 22) – EastTexasRadio.com
Paris Police Report Monday (Feb 22)

Jeffery Gerod Mondy

Paris Police responded to the 1100-block of NE Loop 286 at 3:58 Friday afternoon about a security check. The caller advised that a male was either asleep or passed out inside the vehicle and could not tell if he was breathing. Officers made contact with Jeffery Gerod Mondy, 33, of Paris. Mondy had possession of methamphetamine, and officers arrested him and later placed him in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 165 calls for service and arrested four people over the weekend ending at midnight on Sunday (Feb 21).

