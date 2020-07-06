Paris Police Report Monday (Jul 06)

Denise Tomore Mayfield

Officers arrested Denise Tomore Mayfield, 36, of Paris, at 3:30 pm on Thursday in the 2600-block of N. Main on a parole violation warrant. Police booked Mayfield and later placed her in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police spoke with a victim of a theft at 11:16 am on Thursday, where reportedly someone took two rings from a residence in the 1000-block of SW 3rd St. Someone possibly visiting the home in the past several weeks had stolen the rings. The value of the rings exceeds $8,000. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to an assault in the 1100-block of SE 13th on Friday at 3:24 pm. The victim reportedly argued with his neighbor about the neighbor’s dog barking all night. The victim said that the neighbor later came to his residence and knocked on the door. When the victim opened the door, the neighbor cut him with a knife. The victim showed the wound that was on his middle finger but refused medical treatment. The incident is under investigation.

At 6:52 pm on Saturday, Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 1100-block of SE 13th. Someone had kicked open the front door to the house and had stolen a piece of electronic equipment and a small amount of cash. The incident is under investigation.

Someone took a blue 2017 Toyota Corolla from the 1600-block of N. Main Sunday evening at 8:58. The victim advised that they had parked the vehicle on the parking lot and left the car running while they went into the building. Upon coming back, the Toyota was missing. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 468 calls for service and arrested seven people over the holiday weekend ending at midnight on Sunday (Jul 5).