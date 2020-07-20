Paris Police Report Monday (Jul 20)

Cornelius Lamont Sims

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 1800-block of Pine Bluff at 3:17 Saturday morning for running a stoplight. The driver, Cornelius Lamont Sims, 40, of Paris, was impaired due to consuming alcohol. Officers arrested Sims and located a pistol and a small amount of marijuana inside the vehicle. Someone had scratched the pistol’s serial number off. They charged Sims with driving while intoxicated, tampering with identification numbers, and possession of marijuana. Officers later discovered that Sims was a convicted felon and in possession of a firearm, so he was booked and transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Shawn Adam Carrouth

Saturday morning at 10:10, Paris Police responded to a man with a gun in the 2600-block of Lamar Ave. Officers spoke with a 22-year-old male who reported that he was involved in a road rage incident with a white male who had produced a pistol and threatened him. The victim stated that the male was driving a black Ford pick-up, and while at the intersection of Collegiate Dr. and Lamar Ave., the male accused the victim of “cutting him off.” The two pulled into the convenience store in the 2600-block of Lamar, and the suspect exited his vehicle. The white male then told the victim to exit his so that they could fight. When the victim drove away, the male retrieved a pistol from his vehicle and ran toward the victim, threatening to shoot. The pick-up driver met with officers at the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, and they arrested and charged Shawn Adam Carrouth, 45, of Bagwell, Texas, with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is in Lamar County Jail.

Jeffery Malone

Paris Police observed a vehicle occupied by two persons parked at a place of business at 12:24 Sunday morning. They had backed up by the back door. The officer contacted the driver, observed a rifle in the back seat, and asked the driver to exit the vehicle. The officer observed what appeared to be marijuana in the driver’s pants pocket. The officer placed the driver, 60-year-old Jeffery Malone, of Paris, under arrest, and then located a handgun and a small amount of methamphetamine. They charged Malone with marijuana possession, unlawful carrying a weapon, and possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone. He is in the Lamar County Jail.

Jason Don Prunty

Jason Don Prunty, 37, of Paris, was arrested in the 100-block of NW 7th Sunday evening at 10:32. Prunty was observed by officers driving a vehicle and knew that he had outstanding felony warrants. They arrested him on two felony bond surrender warrants for possession of a controlled substance and evading arrest or detention with vehicle charges. Prunty is in Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 253 calls for service and arrested 14 persons over the weekend ending at midnight on Sunday (Jul 16).