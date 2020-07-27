Paris Police Report Monday (Jul 27)

Chantez Dasha Washington

Officers arrested Chantez Dasha Washington, 31, of Paris, at 8:32 Saturday morning. Officers responded to a theft in the 200-block of N. Main and located Washington sitting on the parking lot. The clerk reported that Washington had entered the store and had stolen a beer and had not left the parking lot. Washington had at least two prior convictions for theft, and therefore this charge was enhanced to a felony and transferred him to Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 400-block of Grand Friday morning at 10:53. An unknown person had possibly entered a home through a window and had ransacked the house. The owner advised that he was recently released from the hospital and found that the back door was standing open. At the time of the report, nothing could be found missing. The incident is under investigation.

Friday night at 9:45, Paris Police worked a burglary of a residence in the 200-block of NE 13th. The victim reported that they had left Paris a few weeks ago and had been out of town until calling the Police Department. The victim advised that they had some friends over to the residence just before leaving town and believed that one of them had returned and broken into the house and took a television, and some personal items. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 500-block of E. Tudor at 2:06 Saturday morning. Officers could not locate anyone at that intersection. A few hours later, the officers met with the victim of a gunshot wound at Paris Regional Medical Center. The victim reported that he had been at 5th and E. Tudor earlier when someone set off fireworks and then started shooting. The victim received treatment for a non-life-threatening wound and was released. The incident is under investigation.

Terri Lashurn Yates

Paris Police arrested Terri Lashurn Yates, 39, of Paris at her residence in the 1800-block of Jackson Court at 5:07 Saturday morning. Officers had responded to a disturbance, and Yates reportedly had threatened to shoot several people in the house. The victims took a pistol away from Yates, and during the struggle, Yates bit one victim several times. Police charged Yates with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and transferred her to the Lamar County Jail.

Someone stole a 2009 Chevrolet Impala Saturday morning at 11:06 in the 3500-block of Ruby Way. The victim reported that the vehicle was taken sometime after 8:30 pm the previous evening. Officers located the vehicle abandoned in Lamar County. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 100-block of NE 8th Saturday afternoon at 3:14. The unknown suspects had entered the house by breaking a window. The incident is under investigation.

At 10:40 Sunday morning, Paris Police responded to a security check in the 1000-block of Graham St. The victims reported that they were awoken by what sounded like a tree limb falling on the roof. On further investigation, they found a bullet hole in the bedroom wall. No one was injured, and there are no suspects at this time. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 227 calls for service and arrested three people over the weekend ending at midnight on Sunday (Jul 26).