Paris Police Report Monday (Jun 01)

Billy Keyondre Sims

Friday morning at 12:02, Paris Police attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 200-block of Pine Bluff. It took several blocks before they pulled over in the 1400-block of Fitzhugh Ave. Officers arrested the driver, Billy Keyondre Sims, 21, of Paris, and charged him with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and he is in Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 1500-block of Van Zandt Friday morning at 7:39. Reportedly, someone had entered the house through the front door and had stolen a BB gun and prescription medication. The incident is under investigation.

Garon Dee Sims

Officers arrested Garon Dee Sims, 58, of Paris, at the Paris District Parole Office at 4:59 Friday afternoon on a parole violation warrant. He is in Lamar County Jail.

At 4:09 Saturday afternoon, Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 500-block of Booth Place. Reportedly, the owner had been away for two months, and after returning found that someone had been living there. Items were also missing from the residence. The incident is under investigation.

Kenneth Wayne Williams

At 7:33 Sunday morning, Paris Police arrested Kenneth Wayne Williams, 37, in the 1900-block of Lamar Ave on a warrant charging him with aggravated assault of an elderly or disabled person. The order stemmed from an incident that occurred on March 24, 2020. Williams is in the Lamar County Jail.

Donald Wayne Stone

Officers arrested Donald Wayne Stone, 60, of Paris, at 7:45 Sunday evening at his residence in the 600-block of NE 2nd. They charged him with two counts of aggravated assault of a family member. Reportedly, Stone had threatened two family members with a knife during a disturbance, and they transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

DeJa Deshawn Pearson

Paris Police responded to the 1600-block of E. Houston Monday morning at 12:51 about a possible burglary in progress. When the officers entered the residence, they located DeJa Deshawn Pearson, 31, of Paris, attempting to leave the house through an open window. The owner determined that items were missing from the residence, and they placed Pearson under arrest. Pearson was charged with burglary of a habitation and later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 257 calls for service and arrested nine persons over the weekend ending at 6:00 am Monday (Jun 1).