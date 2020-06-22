Paris Police Report Monday (Jun 22)

Charles Lee Fellors

Paris Police responded to a theft in the 2400-block of N. Main last Friday morning at 8:14. The witness advised that the suspect had left the scene and was on the road to the NE Loop. Officers located Charles Lee Fellors, 44, of Paris, and found that he had possession of stolen merchandise. He also had two previous convictions for theft, so they enhanced his charge to a felony. Officers booked Fellors and transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Krystal Elaine Finch

Officers arrested Krystal Elaine Finch, 33, of Mesquite, Friday afternoon at 1:24, at the Lamar County Probation Office in the 4300-block of Bonham. Finch had an outstanding motion to adjudicate guilt warrant on a felony theft charge. She is in Lamar County Jail.

At 4:04 Friday afternoon, Paris Police responded to vehicle theft in the 1700-block of E. Cherry. Reportedly, a family member had taken the vehicle without the owner’s permission. They located it abandoned in Clarksville, around 7:00 pm. The investigation continues.

Christopher Lee Davis

Christopher Lee Davis, 43, of Paris, was located in the 200-block of N. Main Sunday afternoon at 2:28. Officers knew that Davis had an outstanding felony motion to revoke probation warrant. As the officer attempted to make contact with Davis, he walked away. After a short chase, police charged him with resisting arrest along with evading arrest. Davis had a previous conviction for evading arrest, and this incident enhanced it to a felony. He is in the Lamar County Jail.

Andre Markiest Huff

Police responded to a disturbance in the 700-block of South Main Sunday afternoon. Reportedly, a man was at the door with a gun. Officers located Andre Markiest Huff, 33, of Clarksville, at the door holding a pistol. Huff complied with the officer’s demands to drop the weapon, and they uncovered that he had previous felony convictions for assault or family violence. Huff was arrested and charged with felon in possession of a firearm and is in the Lamar County Jail. Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 800-block of SW 6th Sunday night at 10:27. A 53-year-old male allegedly attempted to stab a 54-year-old male and broke out a tail light on a vehicle driven by the victim. There were no injuries. The suspect left the scene before the officers arrived, and the incident is under investigation.

Clinton Lee Posey

Police arrested Clinton Lee Posey, 31, of Paris, at his residence Monday morning at 12:16 on two felony warrants charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The warrants stemmed from an investigation on June 16, 2020, where Posey allegedly shot at two people in the 3700-block of Lamar Ave. Posey is in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 268 calls for service and arrested ten people over the weekend ending at midnight Sunday (Jun 21).