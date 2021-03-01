Paris Police Report Monday (Mar 01)

Whitney Brooke Wilkerson

Police arrested Whitney Brooke Wilkerson, 32, of Paris, at her residence Friday morning at 9:20 on a felony warrant charging her with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. Officers placed her in the Lamar County Jail.

A vehicle dealership called the Paris Police on Wednesday about a person conducting an on-line purchase of a 2016 vehicle. An investigator with the Northeast Texas Regional Auto Theft Task Force contacted the person that the identifying information belonged to and learned they were not buying a car. The investigator helped facilitate the vehicle’s sale and met with the suspect at a designated location in Arlington, Texas. The investigation led to the arrest of Darrell Allen Willis, 35, of Arlington. They charged Willis with theft of more than $30,000 but less than $150,000, fraud by use or possession of identifying information, and false statements to obtain property or credit of more than $30,000. Willis is in the Tarrant County Jail. (NOTE: No mugshot available)

William Daniel Morgan

Paris Police responded to a shoplifting in the 2400-block of N. Main, Saturday afternoon at 4:06. Officers observed William Daniel Morgan, 30, of Paris, exiting the store and pushing a shopping cart with several items. Morgan immediately fled from the officer, and after a foot chase, officers apprehended Morgan, who had property without paying. They charged him with theft of more than $750 but less than $2,500 and evading arrest. Due to a previous conviction for evading arrest, officers enhanced his charge to a felony. Officers placed Morgan in the Lamar County Jail.

A 2017 White Honda Accord owner reported it stolen from the 100-block of E. Price at 1:52 Sunday afternoon. The investigation continues.

Misty Von Decker

Officers arrested Misty Von Decker, 35, of Paris, at 12:37 Sunday morning on a Lamar County warrant charging her with possession of a controlled substance of less than one gram. The warrant stemmed from a September case where an investigation of a different matter had led officers to locate methamphetamine inside her residence. They transferred Decker to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 221 calls for service and arrested nine people over the weekend ending at midnight on Sunday (Feb 28).