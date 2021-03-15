Paris Police Report Monday (Mar 15)

Kentarius Demond Gaines

Paris Police responded to a terroristic threat at 865 DeShong Dr. at 6:29 pm Friday. They described the suspect as a black male dressed in all black. He had threatened to damage the building, and they last saw him walking west on Stone Ave. While en route, officers received a call of an assault at 320 Stone Ave. The suspect was the same person that had threatened damage to PRMC. He had fled that scene, and police located him in the 2700-block of N. Main. The report states that the suspect had just had surgery and he was returning to the hospital. Reportedly, the suspect had choked a 21-year-old female at 320 Stone Ave. After the hospital had released the suspect, he returned to the apartment at 320 Stone Ave. When officers arrested Kentarius Demond Gaines, 20, and charged him with assault of a family member by impeding breathing. They took him to Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to the 1700-block of NE Loop 286 about criminal mischief or attempted theft. The victim reported that someone had tried to remove the diesel particulate filter off a 2019 Ford one-ton vehicle. The suspects used a Sawzall to cut the filter and the wiring. The victim reported that the cost to repair or replace the filter system was over $4,000. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police met with a victim of a forgery in the lobby of the Police Department at 4:40 pm, Friday. The victim reported that someone had cashed three checks from his bank account for over $1,300.00. The victim believes that they took the checks from his residence in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. The investigation continues

Paris Police responded to 211 calls for service and arrested 15 persons over the weekend ending at midnight on Sunday (Mar 14).