Paris Police Report Monday (Mar 22)

Norma Jean Fulbright

Paris Police arrested Norma Jean Fulbright, 59, of Paris, in the 10-block of NW 23rd St at 4:08 Sunday afternoon. Fulbright was involved in a disturbance and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The report reflects that Fulbright intentionally hit a 54-year-old female with a vehicle. Officers placed Fulbright in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a disturbance at George Wright Homes at 3:39 Saturday morning. The victim reported that he came to the residence looking for his girlfriend and was allowed in the home. The victim stated that they told him that she was not there and leave. The other party involved reported that the victim forced his way into the residence and refused to leave. An argument ensued, and the victim said that someone struck his head with a hammer. The victim had three outstanding LCSO misdemeanor warrants, and officers arrested him. The assault is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 257 calls for service and arrested nine people over the weekend ending at midnight on Sunday (Mar 21).