Paris Police Report Monday (Mar 29)

Paris Police spoke with a fraud victim in the 1700-block of W. Austin St at 7:23 Friday afternoon. The victim reported that they had received a bank card in the mail on an account that they have not authorized. The incident is under investigation.

Jack Douglas Dennis

Paris Police responded to a welfare concern in the 200-block of NE 21st St. Friday evening at 8:26. Officers located Jack Douglas Dennis, 55, inside the residence. Dennis had in his possession methamphetamine, and officers arrested him. He was later transferred to and placed in the Lamar County Jail.

At 12:37 Sunday morning, Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 1100-block of NW 7th for a traffic violation. The driver reported that someone had shot at him and his girlfriend. It reportedly was in the 1300-block of Pine Bluff St. after an altercation on Mar 25. The victim received minor injuries during the conflict, and his vehicle had several bullet holes. The incident is under investigation.

Clifford Brett Forney

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 3900-block of Lamar Ave at 2:59 Sunday morning for speeding. The driver, Clifford Brett Forney, of California, was found to have an outstanding felony probation violation warrant charging him with fugitive from justice and possession of a controlled substance for sale. Forney was arrested and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Jeremy Lynn Smith

Police arrested Jeremy Lynn Smith, 41, of Paris, at his residence at 4:19 Sunday afternoon on a Lamar County felony bond surrender warrant for two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Smith was arrested without incident and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 226 calls for service and arrested eight people over the weekend ending at midnight on Sunday (Mar 28).